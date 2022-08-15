|
Roche Unveils Elecsys IGRA SARS-CoV-2 Test In Countries That Accept CE Mark
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Monday the launch of the Elecsys IGRA SARS-CoV-2 test in countries that accept the CE Mark.
The Elecsys IGRA SARS-CoV-2 test is intended as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive T-cell response to SARS-CoV-2, which is indicative of past exposure to the virus or COVID-19 vaccination.
The test combines in vitro T-cell stimulation, using SARS-CoV-2 antigens in the cobas IGRA SARS-CoV-2 Tubes developed in cooperation with LG Chem Life Sciences, a business division within LG Chem, and an automated electrochemiluminescence immunoassay or ECLIA for interferon gamma to qualitatively detect T cell-mediated immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in human whole blood.
The test supports the better understanding of immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. It will be an additional tool to make better-informed decisions around care, sanitary measures and treatment options.
According to the company, there is increasing evidence that measuring the complementary T-cell response may play an important role in determining the overall protection level achieved.
Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, said, "The Elecsys IGRA SARS-CoV-2 test can provide a deeper understanding into immune response. This in turn may help to understand and identify those at higher risk of progressing to severe disease during an existing or future infection. This is particularly important in immunocompromised and high-risk patient groups that represent up to 20% in a given population. The test results can help healthcare professionals to provide them with long-term guidance like appropriate treatment."
