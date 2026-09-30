Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
|
30.09.2026 08:20:10
Roche Unveils Newborn Screening Test For 3 Genetic Conditions Of SMA, SCID, Sickle Cell Disease
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced Wednesday the launch of newborn screening test for three severe genetic conditions, such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy or SMA, Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Disease or SCID, and Sickle Cell Disease or SCD, simultaneously.
TIB MOLBIOL, a subsidiary of Roche Diagnostics, has launched the LightMix Newborn TREC/SMN1/HBB kit, an in vitro diagnostic test for newborn screening in countries accepting the CE mark. The LightMix Newborn TREC/SMN1/HBB kit runs on established LightCycler systems.
SMA is a genetic neuromuscular disorder causing progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness. SCID is a group of rare, life-threatening genetic disorders characterised by a lack of functioning T cells, leaving infants with virtually no immune system.
SCD is an inherited red blood cell disorder caused by a genetic mutation in the HBB gene.
According to the firm, the launch of the IVDR-approved test provides a crucial, ready-to-use solution for private and academic hospital labs, enabling the early detection of these devastating conditions. With early diagnosis, clinicians can provide answers for patients and their families and enable them to access the appropriate treatments sooner.
Marcus Droege, CEO of TIB MOLBIOL, said, "When a baby is born with a condition like SMA or SCID, every single day counts. Catching these diseases before symptoms appear isn't just about early diagnosis; it's the difference between a child thriving or facing severe, lifelong disability. By expanding our compliant newborn screening tools across Europe, we are helping laboratories transition to high-precision solutions that ensure no critical diagnosis is delayed."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
|
23.09.26
|Roche-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Erfolgreiche Studie zu neuem Wirkstoffkandidaten (Dow Jones)
|
22.09.26
|Roche mit wichtiger EU-Zulassung für Augenmedikament - Aktie schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
02.09.26
|Roche-Aktie im Plus: Neuer Lizenzdeal für Medikament gegen Blutkrebs (Dow Jones)
|
24.08.26
|Aktien von Roche und Eli Lilly schwächer: Durchbruch bei Alzheimer-Diagnostik von FDA abgesegnet (Dow Jones)
|
21.08.26
|Roche-Aktie in Rot: Genentech stärkt US-Produktion mit neuer Anlage in Oregon (Dow Jones)
|
02.07.26
|Roche erreicht wichtige Studienziele mit Divarasib - Aktie legt zu (Dow Jones)
|
23.06.26
|Roche-Aktie fester: Chugai steht offenbar vor der ersten Zulassung eines Medikaments gegen NF2 in Japan (Dow Jones)
|
08.06.26
|Roche-Aktie im Minus: Konzern schließt milliardenschweres Blutkrebsbündnis - Nurix mit heftigem Kurssprung (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Dienstag leichter. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich in Kauflaune.