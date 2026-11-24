Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
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24.11.2026 05:41:14
Roche's Wilserdly Wins FDA Approval For Early-Stage Breast Cancer
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Wilserdly (giredestrant) as a single-agent adjuvant treatment for adults with stage I, II and III estrogen receptor ER-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer at intermediate to high risk of recurrence.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, and most cases are diagnosed at an early stage when treatment has the greatest potential to prevent the disease from returning.
First New Endocrine Therapy in More Than Two Decades
According to Roche, Wilserdly is the first new endocrine therapy approved in this setting in more than 20 years and the first selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) approved for early-stage ER-positive breast cancer.
The approval was based on results from the Phase 3 lidERA trial, which enrolled more than 4,100 patients. In the study, Wilserdly reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death by 30% compared with standard endocrine therapies, including tamoxifen and aromatase inhibitors.
Patients receiving Wilserdly also experienced fewer treatment discontinuations due to adverse events compared with standard endocrine therapy (5.3% versus 8.2%).
Expanding Role in Breast Cancer
The approval follows the FDA's recent approval of Wilserdly in combination with everolimus for certain adults with ER-positive, HER2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, making it the first and only SERD approved in both early-stage and advanced disease.
Roche said it continues to study Wilserdly across multiple stages of breast cancer and in combination with other treatments as part of a broader development program.
Approximately 225,000 women in the United States are diagnosed each year with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, with about 90% diagnosed at an early stage.
RHHBY has traded between $47.05 and $61.75 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $59.08, up 1.06%.
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