Rochester Regional Health Taps TytoCare to Optimize Telehealth Offerings with Remote Physical Examinations

TytoCare's Home and Clinic solutions will provide Rochester Regional with comprehensive telehealth capabilities for its patients in Western New York

NEW YORK and ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare , the global healthcare industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination solution for AI-powered, remote medical exams, is announcing today a partnership with Rochester Regional Health, an integrated health system serving western New York, the Finger Lakes, and beyond. The integration of TytoCare into Rochester Regional's current telehealth offering enhances the health system's ability to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during virtual visits. The partnership comes on the heels of a successful pilot with Rochester Regional employees, and enables the health system to gain a first-to-market advantage and exclusivity in Western New York with the TytoCare solution.

Over the past few years telehealth has become a vital resource for patients and health systems, enabling patients to stay on top of their health without the need for in-person visits for a variety of urgent and primary care needs. TytoCare goes beyond basic audio and video telehealth visits, enabling comprehensive virtual care with remote medical exams, allowing telehealth to be leveraged for more than basic urgent care with applications in primary care, chronic care management, preventative care, and longitudinal care.

Rochester Regional is using TytoCare's TytoHome and TytoClinic solutions. The TytoHome device can be purchased by patients directly through Rochester Regional, enabling a direct-to-consumer revenue stream for the health system, and the device is being used by Rochester Regional patients for virtual primary, pediatric, and urgent care. In addition, Rochester Regional is allocating TytoHome devices for patients of Federal Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), giving underserved populations access to quality healthcare from the ease and convenience of home. TytoClinic is being used by Rochester Regional in school-based healthcare and home-based healthcare for patients with Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) by Rochester Regional's eHealth at Home team.

"The need is greater than ever for patients and families to have easy, convenient access to healthcare," said Bridgette Wiefling, MD, Chief Physician Enterprise Officer and Executive Vice President for Rochester Regional Health "That's why Rochester Regional Health reached out to its tech partners to identify an affordable, high-quality product that facilitates patient and family care in the home. TytoCare provides this amazing, one-stop solution. We're excited to ramp up our telehealth efforts and provide even more comprehensive care to patients across all the communities we serve. TytoCare's technology is intuitive and easy to use for both patients and providers and seamlessly integrates with our existing platforms and protocols."

TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, and measure heart rate and body temperature, which are key for treating many acute and chronic conditions. This allows healthcare clinicians to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients remotely.

"We're excited to work with Rochester Regional to take their telehealth offerings to the next level," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "As health systems re-think their in-person appointments and expand into more virtual-first options in the post-pandemic landscape, they're quickly understanding that audio and video alone cannot provide the most effective remote care. TytoCare's solutions will allow patients to benefit from comprehensive physical examinations from the comfort of home."

On-demand virtual visits via TytoCare are available starting today for Rochester Regional patients. Click here to purchase the device and see here for more information about TytoCare and Rochester Regional.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 120 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here .

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/ .

Rochester Regional Health

Rochester Regional Health is an integrated health services organization serving the people of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, St. Lawrence County, and beyond. The system includes nine hospitals; primary and specialty practices, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory campuses and immediate care facilities; innovative senior services, facilities and independent housing; a wide range of behavioral health services; and Rochester Regional Health Laboratories and ACM Global Laboratories, a global leader in patient and clinical trials. Rochester Regional Health is the region's second-largest employer. Learn more at RochesterRegional.org.

