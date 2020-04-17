Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram heightens sanitation standards

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To keep up with changing times, Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has improved its sanitation and hygiene standards. Shoppers are the dealership's first priority and giving the showroom and surfaces a deep clean is a useful way to put shoppers' health and safety first.

The showroom at Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has undergone deep cleaning of the floors and surfaces. The staff have been instructed on the best practices for personal hygiene and social distancing. Visitors can find hand sanitizer stations located throughout the dealership to use for their convenience. The test drive vehicles and vehicles in the showroom are also regularly cleaned for guests' health and safety.

Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is still open for business and is offering maintenance services for driver convenience. Interested parties can learn more about the available specials and deals that the dealership has in store by speaking with one of their representatives and see what best fits their needs. The sales team at Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is happy to help drivers find their next vehicle.

Shoppers who are interested in shopping with Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram can visit the dealership website for more information about the available vehicles and new changes coming to the dealership: rockcitychrysler.com. Shoppers can also call the sales team at Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram with any questions about the dealership or their available vehicles at 716-568-7122. The Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram showroom is located at 520 Rock City St., Little Valley, NY for those who want to learn more about the vehicles in person.

SOURCE Rock City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram