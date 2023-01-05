Rocket Carwash's Fast-Paced Nationwide Expansion and Elevated Service Level

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based Rocket Carwash is poised for national expansion following the release of their new flagship exterior plus interior, express tunnel clean systems, and the purchase of land and existing washes throughout the United States. Rocket Carwash is an express car wash focused on a premium wash experience that's faster and full of features, summed up by their slogan, "express car washes for a quick, quality clean every time."

Rocket Carwash currently operates in Nebraska, Texas, and Pennsylvania, with more locations set to open in California, Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee, Florida, and more in the near future. Their locations are noticeable wherever they are with their well-lit buildings, with towers prominently featuring their rocket-logo. Rocket Carwash is slated to have more than 100 premium car wash locations across the US by the end of 2023.

"Our expansion is really due to our service offering meeting the needs of the community. Our team does it right - we don't shortcut our washes on equipment, features or chemicals," says Danny White, owner and industry veteran, "All providing for a better customer experience and vehicle care."

Rocket Carwash provides wash features like their welcoming automated conveyor belts, their signature spot free rinse, hot wax, wheel bright, and even ceramic coating, among others. All of this has led to them being listed as Omaha's Best Carwash for 3 years running, despite increased competition in the space.

"Competition is great. When the competition gets better, we do too," says Danny White, "Which is exactly what led us to add on to our already industry-leading exterior car clean experience by adding in an automated, express interior clean."

The express interior clean, now featured in flagship locations in Omaha and Lincoln, NE, provides an automated interior cleaning service where the person's vehicle travels down an automated belt and members of the Rocket Carwash team are stationed at different areas to clean parts of the vehicle.

Rocket Carwash has several different wash types, along with their unlimited plans that allow for washes everyday, for one monthly price. Rocket Carwash is owned and operated by Danny White and Chris Erickson of City+Ventures, a real estate and investment company known for rapid expansions and growth-based companies. City+Ventures was listed as Nebraska's fastest growing private company in 2020, with Rocket Carwash being listed as one of INC 5000's fastest growing companies in the US in 2021.

