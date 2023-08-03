|
Rocket Companies Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
- Rocket Companies appoints Varun Krishna as Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Companies and Rocket Mortgage
- Generated Q2'23 net revenue of $1.236 billion and adjusted revenue of $1.002 billion. Adjusted revenue exceeded the high end of guidance range
- Reported net income of $139 million, or $0.05 per diluted share
- Anticipated annualized cost savings of $150 million to $200 million through prioritization and cost reduction measures, as part of ongoing company-wide focus on efficiency
DETROIT, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of tech-driven mortgage, real estate and financial services businesses – including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans and Rocket Money – today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"Rocket's performance in the second quarter demonstrates the strength of our business and our commitment to delivering superior client service through innovation. In the second quarter, against the backdrop of housing affordability and inventory challenges, we reported adjusted revenue that exceeded the high end of our guidance range, and profitability on a net income and Adjusted EBITDA basis. These results are reflective of our continued focus on operating a growing and efficient business," said Bill Emerson, Interim CEO of Rocket Companies. "On behalf of the board, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Varun Krishna as Rocket Companies' next Chief Executive Officer. Varun brings a wealth of fintech leadership experience, most recently as Executive Vice President & General Manager of Intuit's Consumer Group, that will be instrumental in driving Rocket's future success."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary1
ROCKET COMPANIES
($ amounts in millions, except per share)
Q2-23
Q2-22
YTD 23
YTD 22
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total revenue, net
$ 1,236
$ 1,392
$ 1,902
$ 4,063
Total expenses
$ 1,098
$ 1,314
$ 2,180
$ 2,922
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$ 139
$ 60
$ (272)
$ 1,096
Adjusted Revenue
$ 1,002
$ 1,125
$ 1,884
$ 3,057
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$ (33)
$ (67)
$ (144)
$ 226
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 18
$ (27)
$ (61)
$ 423
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.05
$ 0.02
$ (0.11)
$ 0.43
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ (0.02)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.07)
$ 0.11
(Units in '000s, $ amounts in millions)
Q2-23
Q2-22
YTD 23
YTD 22
Select Metrics
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Closed loan origination volume
$ 22,330
$ 34,544
$ 39,260
$ 88,521
Gain on sale margin
2.67 %
2.92 %
2.54 %
2.98 %
Net rate lock volume
$ 22,244
$ 29,385
$ 41,779
$ 78,999
1 "GAAP" stands for Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. Please see the sections of this document titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations" for more information on the Company's non-GAAP measures and its share count. Certain figures in the tables throughout this document may not foot due to rounding.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Generated total revenue, net of $1.236 billion and net income of $139 million, or $0.05 cents per diluted share. Generated total adjusted revenue of $1.002 billion and adjusted net loss of $33 million, or an adjusted loss of $0.02 cents per diluted share.
- Rocket Mortgage generated $22 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume. Gain on sale margin was 2.67%. Rocket gained purchase market share in the quarter, both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.
- Total liquidity was approximately $8.6 billion, as of June 30, 2023, which includes $0.9 billion of cash on-hand, $2.9 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit, and $1.7 billion of undrawn MSR lines.
- Servicing book unpaid principal balance, which includes subserviced loans, was $504 billion at June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, our servicing portfolio includes 2.4 million loans serviced. The portfolio generates approximately $1.4 billion of recurring servicing fee income on an annualized basis.
- Rocket Mortgage net client retention rate was 97% over the 12 months ended June 30, 2023. There is a strong correlation between this metric and client lifetime value. We believe our net client retention rate is unmatched among mortgage companies and on par with some of the best performing subscription business models in the world.
Company Highlights
- Rocket Mortgage was named #1 in the nation in J.D. Power's 2023 study for client satisfaction in mortgage servicing, the 9th year Rocket Mortgage has earned the accolade. The award is based on client feedback collected by the independent research firm. Rocket Mortgage has been awarded 21 J.D. Power awards in the last 13 years.
- In May, we introduced ONE+, a new 1% down home loan program that aims to increase access to homeownership for millions of low-to-moderate-income earning Americans. ONE+ is available to homebuyers purchasing single-family homes – including manufactured homes – whose income is equal to or less than 80 percent of their area median income.
- The number of Rocket Accounts grew to 29.3 million, as of June 30, 2023 – an increase of nearly 2 million compared to March 31, 2023. Rocket Accounts gives us valuable signals of home buying readiness and intent and we believe Rocket Account holders are more open to transacting with Rocket now or in the future.
Rocket Environmental, Social, Governance: For-More-Than-Profit
- In June, we published our 2022 ESG report, which highlights Rocket's commitment to being a For-More-Than-Profit organization and the positive impact we have had on our communities and environment. The report can be found on the Social Impact tab of our Investor Relations website.
- Rocket Mortgage held its fifth annual Rocket Mortgage Classic event from June 27 to July 2, 2023 at the Detroit Golf Club. Since 2019, the Rocket Mortgage Classic has raised nearly $7 million for local charitable organizations, including nearly $4 million for the "Changing the Course" Detroit digital inclusion effort.
- The Rock Family of Companies, which includes Rocket Companies, Bedrock and other related companies, announced that the organization's team members have now spent more than 1 million hours volunteering with more than 4,800 community organizations and nonprofits nationwide. Team members have participated in more than 150,000 volunteer events coordinated by the Rocket Community Fund, our partner company.
Recent Developments
- On July 31, Rocket Companies' Board of Directors announced the appointment of accomplished fintech executive Varun Krishna as the company's Chief Executive Officer, effective September 5, 2023. Krishna will succeed Bill Emerson, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer since June 1, 2023. Emerson will continue in his interim role until Krishna joins the Company, and will remain on the Rocket Companies Board while also working with Krishna to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Krishna has more than 20 years of experience building consumer platform strategies for leading global fintech companies. Most recently, Krishna served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Group of Intuit, Inc., where he oversaw the organization's end-to-end suite of consumer and tax products and services, including TurboTax and TurboTax Live. During his tenure, TurboTax Live became the fastest growing product in Intuit's history. Prior to Intuit, Krishna served as Senior Director of Product at PayPal, where he managed the company's global consumer product team.
- On July 31, the Company announced that Bob Walters informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire on September 5, when he will step down from his roles as CEO of Rocket Mortgage and as President and Chief Operating Officer of Rocket Companies. Varun Krishna will succeed Walters at that time as Rocket Mortgage CEO and Emerson will assume the roles of President and Chief Operating Officer for Rocket Companies.
- As part of ongoing company-wide focus on efficiency, Rocket Companies streamlined operations through prioritization efforts, cost reduction across expense categories, including a voluntary career transition program conducted in July, and reduction in other third-party costs. As a result of these actions, the Company expects cost savings in the range of $150 to $200 million on an annualized basis. The Company expects to incur a one-time charge of approximately $50 to $60 million related to the voluntary career transition program primarily in the third quarter.
Third Quarter 2023 Outlook
In Q3 2023, we expect adjusted revenue of between $850 million to $1.0 billion.
Direct to Consumer
In the Direct to Consumer segment, clients have the ability to interact with Rocket Mortgage online and/or with the Company's mortgage bankers. The Company markets to potential clients in this segment through various brand campaigns and performance marketing channels. The Direct to Consumer segment derives revenue from originating, closing, selling and servicing predominantly agency-conforming loans, which are pooled and sold to the secondary market. The segment also includes title insurance, appraisals and settlement services complementing the Company's end-to-end mortgage origination experience. Servicing activities are fully allocated to the Direct to Consumer segment and are viewed as an extension of the client experience. Servicing enables Rocket Mortgage to establish and maintain long term relationships with our clients, through multiple touchpoints at regular engagement intervals.
DIRECT TO CONSUMER2
($ amounts in millions)
Q2-23
Q2-22
YTD 23
YTD 22
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Sold loan volume
$ 12,446
$ 19,538
$ 21,257
$ 55,703
Sold loan gain on sale margin
3.67 %
4.17 %
3.69 %
4.06 %
Revenue, net
$ 1,016
$ 1,106
$ 1,512
$ 3,341
Adjusted Revenue
$ 782
$ 839
$ 1,493
$ 2,335
Contribution margin
$ 253
$ 229
$ 458
$ 856
Partner Network
The Rocket Professional platform supports our Partner Network segment, where we leverage our superior client service and widely recognized brand to grow marketing and influencer relationships, and our mortgage broker partnerships through Rocket Pro TPO ("third party origination"). Our marketing partnerships consist of well-known consumer-focused companies that find value in our award-winning client experience and want to offer their clients mortgage solutions with our trusted, widely recognized brand. These organizations connect their clients directly to us through marketing channels and a referral process. Our influencer partnerships are typically with companies that employ licensed mortgage professionals that find value in our client experience, technology and efficient mortgage process, where mortgages may not be their primary offering. We also enable clients to start the mortgage process through the Rocket platform in the way that works best for them, including through a local mortgage broker.
PARTNER NETWORK2
($ amounts in millions)
Q2-23
Q2-22
YTD 23
YTD 22
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Sold loan volume
$ 9,571
$ 13,580
$ 16,155
$ 39,613
Sold loan gain on sale margin
0.93 %
1.29 %
0.89 %
1.04 %
Revenue, net
$ 129
$ 177
$ 220
$ 469
Adjusted Revenue
$ 129
$ 177
$ 220
$ 469
Contribution margin
$ 63
$ 82
$ 89
$ 253
2 We measure the performance of the Direct to Consumer and Partner Network segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each segment and is calculated as Adjusted Revenue less directly attributable expenses. Directly attributable expenses include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, and other expenses, such as direct servicing costs and origination costs. A loan is considered "sold" when it is sold to investors on the secondary market. See "Summary Segment Results" section later in this document and the footnote on "Segments" in the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Company's forthcoming filing on Form 10-Q for more information.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
We remain in a strong liquidity position, with total liquidity of $8.6 billion, which includes $0.9 billion of cash on-hand, $2.9 billion of corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, a portion of which could be transferred to funding facilities (warehouse lines) at our discretion, $3.1 billion of undrawn lines of credit from financing facilities, and $1.7 billion of undrawn MSR lines. As of June 30, 2023 our available cash position was $3.8 billion, which includes cash on-hand and corporate cash used to self-fund loan originations, combined with the $6.4 billion of mortgage servicing rights, representing a total of $10.2 billion of asset value on our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2023, our total equity was $8.4 billion.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
($ amounts in millions)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 883
$ 722
Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value
$ 6,444
$ 6,947
Funding facilities
$ 4,889
$ 3,549
Other financing facilities and debt
$ 4,392
$ 4,701
Total equity
$ 8,365
$ 8,476
Second Quarter Earnings Call
Rocket Companies will host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 3, 2023 to discuss its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A live webcast of the event will be available online by clicking on the "Investor Info" section of our website. The webcast will also be available via rocketcompanies.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations site following the conclusion of the event.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
($ In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
Gain on sale of loans
Gain on sale of loans excluding fair value of MSRs, net
$ 279,629
$ 347,365
$ 544,632
$ 1,034,535
Fair value of originated MSRs
314,840
459,473
519,400
1,256,088
Gain on sale of loans, net
594,469
806,838
1,064,032
2,290,623
Loan servicing income
Servicing fee income
343,591
357,578
709,976
723,793
Change in fair value of MSRs
42,377
(12,522)
(355,902)
441,858
Loan servicing income, net
385,968
345,056
354,074
1,165,651
Interest income
Interest income
80,757
79,196
147,501
169,737
Interest expense on funding facilities
(44,072)
(42,706)
(73,132)
(84,403)
Interest income, net
36,685
36,490
74,369
85,334
Other income
219,105
204,035
409,820
521,407
Total revenue, net
1,236,227
1,392,419
1,902,295
4,063,015
Expenses
Salaries, commissions and team member benefits
579,139
754,125
1,182,914
1,608,040
General and administrative expenses
200,425
229,706
395,815
505,563
Marketing and advertising expenses
218,843
231,522
400,447
559,580
Depreciation and amortization
25,357
24,780
56,042
45,822
Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt
38,334
38,282
76,667
76,946
Other expenses
35,759
35,487
68,027
126,090
Total expenses
1,097,857
1,313,902
2,179,912
2,922,041
Income (loss) before income taxes
138,370
78,517
(277,617)
1,140,974
Benefit from (provision for) income taxes
782
(18,761)
5,286
(44,610)
Net income (loss)
139,152
59,756
(272,331)
1,096,364
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(131,714)
(56,341)
261,246
(1,039,237)
Net income (loss) attributable to Rocket Companies
$ 7,438
$ 3,415
$ (11,085)
$ 57,127
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock
Basic
$ 0.06
$ 0.03
$ (0.09)
$ 0.47
Diluted
$ 0.05
$ 0.02
$ (0.11)
$ 0.43
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
126,740,748
118,801,530
125,742,282
120,735,056
Diluted
1,979,450,651
1,971,741,764
1,977,148,197
1,973,624,016
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ In Thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
(Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 882,783
$ 722,293
Restricted cash
35,004
66,806
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
8,444,443
7,343,475
Interest rate lock commitments ("IRLCs"), at fair value
127,690
90,635
Mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), at fair value
6,443,632
6,946,940
Notes receivable and due from affiliates
71,792
10,796
Property and equipment, net
263,251
274,192
Deferred tax asset, net
537,893
537,963
Lease right of use assets
371,425
366,189
Forward commitments, at fair value
106,996
22,444
Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae
1,476,560
1,642,392
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
1,248,006
1,258,928
Other assets
846,202
799,159
Total assets
$ 20,855,677
$ 20,082,212
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities:
Funding facilities
$ 4,889,236
$ 3,548,699
Other financing facilities and debt:
Senior Notes, net
4,030,709
4,027,970
Early buy out facility
361,207
672,882
Accounts payable
156,941
116,331
Lease liabilities
425,806
422,769
Forward commitments, at fair value
12,766
25,117
Investor reserves
100,828
110,147
Notes payable and due to affiliates
36,061
33,463
Tax receivable agreement liability
577,996
613,693
Loans subject to repurchase right from Ginnie Mae
1,476,560
1,642,392
Other liabilities
422,713
393,200
Total liabilities
$ 12,490,823
$ 11,606,663
Equity
Class A common stock
$ 1
$ 1
Class B common stock
—
—
Class C common stock
—
—
Class D common stock
19
19
Additional paid-in capital
302,140
276,221
Retained earnings
288,517
300,394
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
60
69
Non-controlling interest
7,774,117
7,898,845
Total equity
8,364,854
8,475,549
Total liabilities and equity
$ 20,855,677
$ 20,082,212
Summary Segment Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,
($ amounts in millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Direct to
Consumer
Partner
Network
Segments Total
All Other
Total
Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net
$ 1,016
$ 129
$ 1,146
$ 90
$ 1,236
Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions, net of hedges
(235)
—
(235)
—
(235)
Adjusted revenue
$ 782
$ 129
$ 911
$ 90
$ 1,002
Less: Directly attributable expenses
529
66
596
70
665
Contribution margin (1)
$ 253
$ 63
$ 316
$ 21
$ 336
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Direct to
Partner
Segments Total
All Other
Total
Total U.S. GAAP Revenue, net
$ 1,106
$ 177
$ 1,283
$ 109
$ 1,392
Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions, net of hedges
(267)
—
(267)
—
(267)
Adjusted revenue
$ 839
$ 177
$ 1,016
$ 109
$ 1,125
Less: Directly attributable expenses
609
96
705
104
809
Contribution margin (1)
$ 229
$ 82
$ 311
$ 5
$ 316
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Direct to
Partner
Segments Total
All Other
Total
Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net
$ 1,512
$ 220
$ 1,732
$ 170
$ 1,902
Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges)
(18)
—
(18)
—
(18)
Adjusted Revenue
$ 1,493
$ 220
$ 1,713
$ 170
$ 1,884
Directly attributable expenses
1,035
132
1,167
146
1,313
Contribution margin(1)
$ 458
$ 89
$ 547
$ 24
$ 571
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Direct to
Partner
Segments Total
All Other
Total
Total U.S. GAAP revenue, net
$ 3,341
$ 469
$ 3,810
$ 253
$ 4,063
Less: Increase in MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges)
(1,006)
—
(1,006)
—
(1,006)
Adjusted Revenue
$ 2,335
$ 469
$ 2,804
$ 253
$ 3,057
Directly attributable expenses
1,479
216
1,694
223
1,918
Contribution margin(1)
$ 856
$ 253
$ 1,109
$ 30
$ 1,139
(1)
We measure the performance of the segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Contribution margin is intended to measure the direct profitability of each segment and is calculated as Adjusted Revenue less Directly attributable expenses. Adjusted Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure described below. Directly attributable expenses include salaries, commissions and team member benefits, general and administrative expenses, marketing and advertising expenses and other expenses, such as direct servicing costs and origination costs.
GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations
Adjusted Revenue Reconciliation
($ amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total revenue, net
$ 1,236
$ 1,392
$ 1,902
$ 4,063
Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) (1)
(235)
(267)
(18)
(1,006)
Adjusted Revenue
$ 1,002
$ 1,125
$ 1,884
$ 3,057
(1)
Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation
($ amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss) attributable to Rocket Companies
$ 7
$ 3
$ (11)
$ 57
Net income (loss) impact from pro forma conversion of Class D common shares to Class A common shares (1)
132
57
(260)
1,040
Adjustment to the (provision for) benefit from income tax (2)
(35)
(1)
62
(243)
Tax-effected net income (loss) (2)
105
60
(209)
855
Share-based compensation expense (3)
51
61
103
128
Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) (4)
(235)
(267)
(18)
(1,006)
Career transition program (5)
—
61
—
61
Change in Tax receivable agreement liability (6)
—
(24)
—
(24)
Tax impact of adjustments (7)
45
41
(20)
211
Other tax adjustments (8)
1
1
2
2
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$ (33)
$ (67)
$ (144)
$ 226
(1)
Reflects net (loss) income to Class A common stock from pro forma exchange and conversion of corresponding shares of our Class D common shares held by non-controlling interest holders as of June 30, 2023 and 2022.
(2)
Rocket Companies is subject to U.S. Federal income taxes, in addition to state, local and Canadian taxes with respect to its allocable share of any net taxable (loss) income of Holdings. The Adjustment to the (provision for) benefit from income tax reflects the difference between (a) the income tax computed using the effective tax rates below applied to the Income (loss) before income taxes assuming Rocket Companies, Inc. owns 100% of the non-voting common interest units of Holdings and (b) the (Benefit from) provision for income taxes. The effective income tax rate was 24.29% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, 24.51% for three months ended June 30, 2022, and 25.16% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
(3)
The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 amounts exclude the impact of the career transition program.
(4)
Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs.
(5)
Reflects net expenses associated with compensation packages, healthcare coverage, career transition services, and accelerated vesting of certain equity awards.
(6)
Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability.
(7)
Tax impact of adjustments gives effect to the income tax related to share-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions, career transition program, and the change in Tax receivable agreement liability, at the effective tax rates for each quarter.
(8)
Represents tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the purchase of Holdings units, net of payment obligations under Tax Receivable Agreement.
Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Reconciliation
($ in millions, except shares and per share)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Diluted weighted average Class A Common shares outstanding
1,979,450,651
1,971,741,764
1,977,148,197
1,973,624,016
Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D shares (1)
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,979,450,651
1,971,741,764
1,977,148,197
1,973,624,016
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
$ (33)
$ (67)
$ (144)
$ 226
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ (0.02)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.07)
$ 0.11
(1)
Reflects the proforma exchange and conversion of non-dilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, Class D common shares were dilutive and are included in the diluted weighted average Class A common shares outstanding in the table above.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
($ amounts in millions)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$ 139
$ 60
$ (272)
$ 1,096
Interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt
38
38
77
77
Income tax (benefit) provision
(1)
19
(5)
45
Depreciation and amortization
25
25
56
46
Share-based compensation expense (1)
51
61
103
128
Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) (2)
(235)
(267)
(18)
(1,006)
Career transition program (3)
—
61
—
61
Change in Tax receivable agreement liability (4)
—
(24)
—
(24)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 18
$ (27)
$ (61)
$ 423
(1)
The three and six months ended June 30, 2022 amounts exclude the impact of the career transition program.
(2)
Reflects changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and the effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs.
(3)
Reflects net expenses associated with compensation packages, healthcare coverage, career transition services, and accelerated vesting of certain equity awards.
(4)
Reflects changes in estimates of tax rates and other variables of the Tax receivable agreement liability.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA (collectively "our non-GAAP financial measures") as non-GAAP measures which management believes provide useful information to investors. We believe that the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income (loss), or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may define our non-GAAP financial measures differently, and as a result, our measures of our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Our non-GAAP financial measures provide indicators of performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures.
We define "Adjusted Revenue" as total revenues net of the change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges). We define "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" as tax-effected earnings (losses) before share-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), career transition program, change in Tax receivable agreement liability, and the tax effects of those adjustments as applicable. We define "Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share" as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the diluted weighted average number of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the pro forma exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings (losses) before interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges), career transition program, and change in Tax receivable agreement liability.
We exclude from each of our non-GAAP financial measures the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation assumptions (net of hedges) as this represents a non-cash non-realized adjustment to our total revenues, reflecting changes in assumptions including discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operation. We also exclude effects of contractual prepayment protection associated with sales of MSRs. Adjusted EBITDA includes Interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of Interest income, net, as these expenses are a direct cost driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest and amortization expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Our definitions of each of our non-GAAP financial measures allow us to add back certain cash and non-cash charges, and deduct certain gains that are included in calculating Total revenues, net, Net income (loss) attributable to Rocket Companies or Net income (loss). However, these expenses and gains vary greatly, and are difficult to predict. From time to time in the future, we may include or exclude other items if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors.
Although we use our non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because they do not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business. Our non-GAAP financial measures can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. Our presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations.
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this document are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
About Rocket Companies
Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based fintech platform company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk, Core Digital Media, Rocket Central and Rocket Connections.
Rocket Companies' mission is to be the best at creating certainty in life's most complex moments so its clients can pursue their financial dreams. The Company helps clients achieve the goal of home ownership and financial freedom through industry-leading client experiences powered by its simple, fast and trusted digital solutions. J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage, part of Rocket Companies, #1 in client satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing 21 times – the most of any mortgage lender.
For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.
