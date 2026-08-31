Rocket Companies Names Alessio Sanfilippo CEO Of Redfin

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) announced on Monday that it has appointed Alessio Sanfilippo as chief executive officer of Redfin, effective immediately.

Sanfilippo joins from Meta (META), where he was vice president of insights for Reality Labs. He previously held senior roles at Intuit (INTU), SAP (SAP), Hotwire and United Airlines (UAL), bringing more than 20 years of experience across product, data, analytics and technology.

"I've used Redfin for years, including through some of the biggest decisions my family has made," Sanfilippo said. "I still remember the pride I felt buying my first home. Redfin has always helped make an intimidating process easier to understand. I'm excited to work with this team and combine what Redfin has built with Rocket's capabilities to make finding, buying and owning a home simpler for millions of people."

On the NYSE, shares of Rocket Companies are currently losing 3.09 percent, changing hands at $13.35.