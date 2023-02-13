Rocket Companies Names Bill Emerson Interim CEO On Jay Farner's Retirement

(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), a financial technology company, said on Monday that it has appointed its Vice Chairman of Rock Holdings, Bill Emerson, as interim Chief Executive Officer. For a decade and a half, Bill has worked at the helm of the company's mortgage business.

The appointment, effective from June 1, follows the current CEO Jay Farner's decision to retire on the same day after 27 years.

The Rocket is on the lookout for for a permanent CEO.

In addition, for the fourth-quarter of 2022, the company has reaffirmed its previous outlook for adjusted revenue of $600 million - $750 million.