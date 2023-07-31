|
31.07.2023 15:24:15
Rocket Companies Names Varun Krishna New CEO
(RTTNews) - Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) a fintech platform, announced on Monday the appointment of Varun Krishna as its new chief executive officer, effective September 5. He will succeed Bill Emerson who is now the interim chief executive.
Krishna has more than 20 years' experience where he has served in executive roles in companies like Intuit, Inc., and PayPal.
The company also announced that Bob Walters, the current chief operating officer and CEO of Rocket Mortgage will retire on September 5. Krishna will then succeed Walters as Rocket Mortgage CEO and Emerson will become the operative chief of Rocket Companies.
In pre-market activity, shares of Rocket are trading at $11.00 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rock Tenn Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.14
|Rock-Tenn Company -- Moody's upgrades Rock-Tenn to Baa3 (Moodys)