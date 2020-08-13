Rocket Dollar Surpasses $150M in Retirement Assets

AUSTIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rocket Dollar announced today that their self-directed retirement accounts surpassed $150 million in total assets. The company allows individuals to invest their retirement savings into alternative asset classes outside of stocks and bonds while maintaining the tax advantages of retirement accounts.

"The growth we've seen has been tremendous," says Henry Yoshida, CEO of Rocket Dollar. "The appetite for investors to use their retirement savings to invest in real estate, private companies, and much more has been a great validation of the great work our team has done."

Rocket Dollar presents individuals with the opportunity to invest in any asset class allowed by the IRS. They are a unique retirement account provider because they make money using a simple subscription model, instead of the more traditional assets under management model that penalizes folks with higher account balances.

"From the beginning, we wanted to make our pricing the most straightforward in the self-directed industry," says Yoshida. "We did not want to bill people per asset number of assets they held with us. We believed customers wanted a simple subscription and a seamless digital experience, and we were right."

The model is working, with their total assets more than doubling in the last six months. As word gets out about these accounts' power and the flexibility they offer, Rocket Dollar expects that they will reach $1 billion in assets within the next two years.

"We're excited to continue serving our customers, and building tools to ensure that Rocket Dollar accounts are not only the most powerful but are also the easiest to use," says Yoshida.

