07.02.2023 14:10:33

Rocket Gets RMAT Designation From FDA For RP-A501 Therapy Targeting Danon Disease

(RTTNews) - Late-stage biotechnology company Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) announced Tuesday that FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation to RP-A501, adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy for the treatment of Danon Disease.

The company noted that RMAT designation was granted based on positive safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1 RP-A501 clinical trial and will provide the benefits of added intensive FDA guidance and expedited review.

Rocket Pharma is planning to initiate the Phase 2 trial of RP-A501 in the second quarter of 2023.

Danon Disease is a rare X-linked inherited genetic cardiac disorder caused by mutations in the gene encoding lysosome-associated membrane protein 2. There are no disease-altering therapies available.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rocket Pharmaceuticalsmehr Nachrichten