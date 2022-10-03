Rocket Lab Copies a Page From the SpaceX Playbook

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Five years ago, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a startling announcement: His new Starship megarocket, originally designed to carry humans to Mars, might also be used to transport passengers and cargo from point-to-point here on Earth!Blasting toward orbit at many times the speed of sound, then landing again on a ballistic course, Starship would be able to travel from New York City to Shanghai, China (a 12,000 mile trip, so literally about as far as you can travel one-way on Earth) in just 40 minutes.SpaceX's prediction (which it hasn't yet proven, by the way) quickly caught the attention of the media -- and the commercial airlines, who might rightly worry what it means for their business model. It also caught the eye of the U.S. military, however, which began to wonder whether space rockets could provide a means to quickly resupply far-flung military outposts.