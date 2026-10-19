Rocket Lab Delays Neutron Again. Is the Stock in Trouble?

Last week was a bad one for rocket company Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB). It plunged on news that it would be delaying the launch of Neutron, which is now not expected to take place until next year. There have been multiple delays, and investors are growing frustrated.

In just the past six months, the stock has declined by close to 40%, with many investors potentially pivoting instead to Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Elon Musk's rocket company that went public back in the summer.

Rocket Lab hasn't been as exciting a growth stock to own of late. But while a delay in the launch of its Neutron rocket is definitely not good news, that alone shouldn't be a reason to dump the stock. Here's why this may potentially be a good time to buy Rocket Lab on this weakness.

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