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09.07.2026 18:00:06
Rocket Lab Delivers Successful Mission After Shattering Launch Record: Here's What It Means for the SpaceX Competitor
Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) has accomplished what few aerospace companies have done. It successfully completed one of the U.S. Space Force’s (USSF) tactically demanding space missions from start to finish, demonstrating how its vertically integrated approach allows it to move far faster than traditional aerospace companies.The company announced yesterday that it has now completed every part of the VICTUS HAZE mission that required it to design, build, and launch a spacecraft for the USSF within 24 hours of the official Notice to Launch.More importantly, it carried out a complex orbital operation in just 59 hours to demonstrate a rapid threat-response scenario, involving the spacecraft approaching and monitoring a target satellite. In short, Rocket Lab met all the deadlines set by the USSF and delivered all phases of the tactically responsive mission in record time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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