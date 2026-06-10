Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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10.06.2026 19:49:12
Rocket Lab is Still in the Red. Here Are 4 Reasons to Buy the Stock Anyway.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), a producer of reusable orbital rockets, usually doesn't get as much attention as its larger industry peer, SpaceX. But over the past 12 months, Rocket Lab's stock has nearly quadrupled as it dazzled the market with its rapid growth. It isn't profitable yet, but it could still be worth buying for four simple reasons.Rocket Lab's Electron rocket can carry small payloads of up to 300 kilograms into low Earth orbit. It doesn't directly compete against SpaceX's Falcon rockets, which carry much larger payloads, and its top customers include NASA, the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA), the Swedish National Space Agency, Kinéis, and BlackSky Technology.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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