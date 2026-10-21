Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

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21.10.2026 12:21:02

Rocket Lab Just Had Another Setback. Here’s Why I’m Finally Buying the Stock Anyway

I've been a fan of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) for years, but have never pulled the trigger on the stock. The business continued to show impressive traction, but I had valuation concerns that kept me on the sidelines.

Last week, Rocket Lab delayed its Neutron rocket for the second time this year, and the stock fell sharply on the news. In fact, Rocket Lab now trades for about two-thirds below its all-time high (reached in May), and even with the delay, I'm finally about to buy my first shares.

Every Rocket Lab launch to date has used its small Electron rocket, but the company has been developing a reusable medium-lift rocket, Neutron, for several years. This is designed to carry much larger payloads and to compete with SpaceX's (NASDAQ:SPCX) Falcon 9.

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Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs 45,70 -4,39% Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

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