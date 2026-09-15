Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

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15.09.2026 20:12:22

Rocket Lab Raises Funds To Prepare For Closing Of Iridium Acquisition

People have been entranced by the emergence of the space economy. The potential to get in on the ground floor and reach the stars is intriguing and has captured the imagination of investors. One of the key participants in this emerging field is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), the self-described end-to-end space company, "delivering reliable launch services, complete spacecraft design and manufacturing, satellite components, flight software, and more."

In June, the company announced the proposed acquisition of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), which would combine Rocket Lab's launch capabilities and satellite manufacturing with Iridium's global satellite network and communications spectrum. This combination would accelerate the company's emergence as a tier-1 space power virtually overnight.

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