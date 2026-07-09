Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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09.07.2026 20:05:00
Rocket Lab Stock Gained 118% Over the Past Year. Is It Time to Buy?
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is understandably getting a lot of attention from investors these days. The company is making big moves in the rocket-launch space and has recently made an important acquisition that could establish it as a key player in the satellite market. It's also on many people's radars, considering that it's increasingly becoming a competitor to Space Exploration Technologies.Rocket Lab shares are up 118% over the past year, and while its share price has been volatile, there are some reasons why owning Rocket Lab stock could be a good long-term bet. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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