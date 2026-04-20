Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
|
21.04.2026 01:05:00
Rocket Lab Stock Is Down 14%. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
The SpaceX IPO, slated to launch in mid-2026, has investors buzzing about the growing space economy. One standout competitor is Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), which is carving out its own spot in the space launch industry.Over the past year, Rocket Lab soared to impressive heights, reaching nearly $100 per share in mid-January. Although the stock has since dipped 14% from its 52-week high, now might be a good time to scoop up shares of the space stock. Here's why.When it comes to launching rockets into space, SpaceX holds a commanding lead. However, Rocket Lab has carved out a niche of its own in the small-payload market with its small-lift launch vehicle, Electron. The company is the second-most-used launch company in the United States and aims to better compete for larger payloads with its medium-lift, reusable launch vehicle, Neutron.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!