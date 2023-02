Rocket Lab USA Just Launched Its First U.S. Rocket. What Comes Next?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It took longer than expected, but Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) is finally -- and officially -- a USA rocket launching company.For 46 long days, Rocket Lab wrestled with government paperwork, coastal air flight restrictions, and most of all, Mother Nature, waiting for an opportune moment to conduct its first-ever launch of an Electron rocket from the continental United States. From Dec. 9 (when the rocket was supposed to launch) to Jan. 24 (when it finally did launch), investors waited. But it was worth the wait.When Electron finally did launch late last month, it was an unqualified success. CEO Peter Beck had kind words for his team and others.Continue reading