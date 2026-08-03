Caterpillar Aktie
WKN: 850598 / ISIN: US1491231015
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03.08.2026 23:59:01
Rocket Lab vs. Caterpillar: Is a Space Industrials Stock a Better Buy in 2026 Than a Revered Earth-Bound Equipment Maker?
Investors in 2026 face a choice between the rapid ascent of the space economy and the reliable power of heavy industry. Both Rocket Lab Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) represent leaders in their respective fields.Rocket Lab provides end-to-end launch services and satellite infrastructure for a digital world. Caterpillar anchors the global economy by manufacturing the machinery required for mining and infrastructure. This comparison weighs a high-growth disruptor against a blue chip powerhouse to see which aligns better with your long-term goals.Rocket Lab operates as an end-to-end space company, providing launch services and manufacturing satellite components. It serves a mix of civil and commercial clients, including NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is currently expanding its footprint among defense stocks through missions with the NRO and DARPA. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the U.S. government accounted for nearly 47% of revenue in 2025. Additionally, the pending $8 billion acquisition of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) aims to integrate space infrastructure with global connectivity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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