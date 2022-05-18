Rocket Lab's Biggest Business Isn't Rockets at All

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to space, SpaceX gets all the headlines. So if you want to get some attention in the space game, it makes sense to cast yourself as "the next SpaceX."To an extent, that's how a lot of people think of New Zealand-based Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) -- as a publicly-traded SpaceX, albeit with smaller rockets and earlier in its evolution.For example, in 2021, SpaceX launched rockets to space 31 times; Rocket Lab launched only six times. With this year half over, Rocket Lab's not launching much faster this year than last -- just three times so far. And given the launch rate, it's no huge surprise that when Rocket Lab reported Q1 earnings Monday night, it didn't show a lot of growth in its launch services business. One single Q1 launch brought in just $6.5 million in revenue. Continue reading