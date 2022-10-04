|
04.10.2022 05:33:49
Rocket Pharma Prices Public Offering Of 6.80 Mln Shares At $14.75/shr
(RTTNews) - Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6.80 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.75 per share.
The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, to be $100.3 million.
In addition, Rocket has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.02 million shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on or about October 6, 2022.
