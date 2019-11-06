Rocket Referrals Introduces New NPS Leaderboard for Ranking Insurance Agencies

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Referrals, a leading insurance communications platform and one of the country's fastest-growing software companies (2019 Inc. 500), is proud to introduce the "NPS leaderboard."

A first-of-its-kind Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) comparison tool.

The NPS leaderboard gives users the power to compare their personal or company-level NPS over time or do side-by-side comparisons. Anyone using it can see how they rank across the industry.

For business owners, it's a window into employee performance, meaning they're able to see at a glance who's at the top of their game and who needs to improve.

This is the first time insurance agents have access to these kinds of industry-level rankings. And they're only available through Rocket Referrals.

Building client relationships that last.

"We're always thinking up new ways to help our customers improve," says Rocket Referrals co-founder and CEO Torey Maerz.

"The leaderboard puts years of NPS data and analysis to use. It shows companies—and individuals—where they stand compared to their peers. Those ranked at the top can use our tools to see what it is they're doing to maintain their position and keep an eye out for competitors sneaking up.

"Those further down the list know they have some room to grow and can use our tools to determine what they need to do to increase their rank and provide a better client experience."

What is the Net Promoter Score?

Developed by Fred Reichheld at Bain and Company and used widely by Fortune 500 companies such as Facebook, PayPal and Southwestern Airlines, the NPS is fast becoming the standard across industries for measuring customer loyalty.

"An important thing to remember about the Net Promoter Score is that it's only a snapshot in time," says Torey. "It's not set in stone. You have the power to change your ranking by boosting customer loyalty."

Retention, referrals and bragging rights.

"We built agents a leaderboard where they compete to have the most happy and loyal clients," says Rocket Referrals co-founder and COO Carl Maerz. "For an agent using Rocket Referrals, increasing their NPS means higher retention, more referrals—and now, bragging rights."

If you'd like a guided tour of the leaderboard, schedule a demo here.

About Rocket Referrals.

Rocket Referrals was founded in Des Moines, Iowa, by brothers Torey and Carl Maerz, with the goal of helping insurance agents gather more referrals from their clients.

Since 2013, the software has expanded to include online reviews, testimonials, cross-selling and NPS surveys, with automated communication spanning email, text messaging and direct mail. Before Rocket Referrals, Torey spent 15 years leading tech development in the insurance industry, and Carl was an officer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Visit www.rocketreferrals.com for more info.

