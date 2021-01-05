Rockford Fosgate® Announces New M5 Amplifiers

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce the new line of M5 amplifiers created to withstand the outdoor environment for all types of marine, motorcycle, and motorsports installations. IPX6 rated, the M5 amplifiers are designed as rugged as the outdoors and are built to stand up to all the elements including water, dust, mud, and UV rays. The new M5 series amplifiers are the first in Rockford's portfolio to carry a dynamic output power rating in line with the updated CEA-2006 standard measured to simulate real world music applications.

The line consists of three models starting with a powerful 1500-watt five-channel, an 800-watt four-channel, and a 1000-watt mono-block subwoofer amplifier. All are equipped with a full complement of smart features like C.L.E.A.N. technology for fast and accurate setup, "auto-sense" turn-on for use with high level inputs, and a top mounted control panel sealed by a smoked plexiglass cover completing the amps sleek industrial look. If the amplifier is being installed into one of Rockford's new Polaris RZR® or Can-am Maverick X3® stage kits set-up is incredibly simple out of the box with the preset switch in the on position no settings or adjustments are needed. Simply turn the switch to the off position to customize set-up for all other applications.

MSRP ranges from $499.99 to $749.99 and amplifiers are expected to ship in late February.

M5 Models include:

M5-800X4 | 800 Watt 4-Channel Amplifier

M5-1500X5 | 1500 Watt 5-Channel Amplifier

M5-1000X1 | 1000-Watt Mono Amplifier

2 Year Warranty

