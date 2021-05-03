Rockford Fosgate® Announces New Motorsports Camera

TEMPE, Ariz., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, adds even more performance to their recently released STG5 and STG6 SXS audio systems with the launch of the new MX-CAM motorsports camera. Designed for the off-road, this high-resolution color camera is Element Ready™ to provide a crystal-clear picture for backing up or rock crawling.

The MX-CAM is purpose built for the off-road environment using materials that protect against UV and corrosion, are water and dust resistant, operate in extreme temperature changes, and stand up to the vibration caused by rough terrain.

Rockford developed three vehicle specific installation kits that make adding the MX-CAM motorsports camera to 2014+ Polaris RZR®, 2017+ Can-am Maverick® X3, and 2018+ Polaris Ranger® vehicles a seamless installation. Each kit includes vehicle specific direct fit mounting brackets, a pre-wired camera switch for quick access, a main harness and vehicle specific T-harness for simple no mistake wire connections.

For those who already have a Rockford Fosgate SXS audio kit equipped with either a PMX-3 or PMX-8 source unit, any of the vehicle specific kits required for installation of the MX-CAM will directly plug-in using the included trigger wire and video connector.

The MX-CAM is now available at an MSRP of $84.99. The MX-CAM-RZR14 and MX-CAM-X317 are also available now at an MSRP of $64.99. The MX-CAM-RNGR18 is expected to ship this summer.

For more information, please visit RockfordFosgate.com.

MX-CAM Motorsports Camera

MX-CAM-RZR14 Harness and Mounting Kit for 2014+ Polaris RZR®

MX-CAM-X317 Harness and Mounting Kit for 2017+ Can-am Maverick® X3

MX-CAM-RNGR18 Harness and Mounting Kit for 2018+ Polaris Ranger®

2 Year Manufacturer's Warranty

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate(R).

