05.07.2022 18:00:00
Rockford Fosgate® Livens Up the Water with Launch of 10-inch Full Range Horn Loaded Marine Speakers
TEMPE, Ariz., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, launches the next level of on-water sound. The Element Ready™ M2 10-inch speakers create an unmatched audio experience, with class-leading output, complete Color Optix™ lighting control, and grille customization. Available now as a coaxial speaker and wake tower options, all models are crafted with a 1-inch horn tweeter paired with a 10-inch high-efficiency midrange.
These 10-inch full-range horn-loaded drivers are engineered specifically to be BIG and LOUD! Uniquely tuned for "open-air" environments, ensuring listeners will experience the detail in the music the way it was intended to be heard. Couple that with the long-range projection capability of the horn-loaded design. You'll find these 10-inch horn loaded drivers perfect for enhancing your outdoor audio experience.
The M2-10H and M2-10HB models are intended to be panel mounted to any surface where you want a lot of output. Plus, with a mounting depth of only 4.66 inches, the 10-inch speaker works well in shallow applications where typically only a 7-inch or 8-inch speaker would fit.
The M2WL-10H and M2WL-10HB models include clamps and are designed to mount to bars from 1.5-inch to 3-inch diameter. They're purpose built for wake/surf/ski towers or UTV roll cages.
Each of the four new models are built with UV, salt-fog, and corrosion resistant materials, and feature industry leading marine plug-and-play connectivity and flexible install options. White, Black, and Stainless-steel grille options are available.
For more information and complete specifications please use the links below.
Models include:
M2-10H or M2-10HB | 10-inch, 4 ohm, 2-way horn loaded speaker
M2WL-10H or M2WL-10HB | 10-inch, 4 ohm, 2-way horn loaded tower speaker
Power Handling: 300 Watts RMS / 1200 Watts PEAK
2 Year Manufacturer Warranty
Rockford Fosgate plug-and-play Color Optix ™ Controller and App are sold separately.About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-livens-up-the-water-with-launch-of-10-inch-full-range-horn-loaded-marine-speakers-301580675.html
SOURCE Rockford Corporation
