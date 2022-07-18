|
18.07.2022 18:05:00
Rockford Fosgate® Rolls Out 1500-watt Audio Kits Purpose Built for 2019+ Polaris RZR Pro XP®
TEMPE, Ariz., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, unveils new aftermarket audio solutions purpose built for 2019+ RZR Pro XP® 2 and 4-seat vehicles. Six aftermarket solutions are now shipping with the option of either a PMX source unit or a Ride Command™ interface, kitted as a Stage 4, 5, or 6 audio system.
The Stage-4 kit includes an AM/FM/WB digital media receiver with 2.5-inch color screen, 6.5-inch front speaker pods, 6.5-inch rear speaker cans, 1500-watt 5-channel amplifier, and 10-inch enclosed subwoofer. The Stage-5 adds a SiriusXM® option and camera input to the source unit and upgrades to M2 speakers and subwoofer delivering more output and higher quality sound. For the ultimate pro audio experience, choose Stage-6 that includes the satellite radio option and camera input plus a serious step-up to 8-inch horn loaded rear speaker cans. The Ride Command™ kits feature the same speakers, amp, and subwoofer listed above but use the Ride Command™ unit as the audio source.
For extra bass response from Stage 4, 5, or 6 systems, Rockford Fosgate offers a second subwoofer solution for 4-seat vehicles. This 10-inch 400-watt subwoofer is designed to seamlessly integrate under the rear seat on the driver's side.
All components of the kits are Element Ready™ to perform regardless of water, dirt, mud, or UV rays. The speakers and subwoofer feature Color Optix™ LED lighting customizable via the included lighting controller and optional Color Optix™ app.
The plug-n-play design of these systems ensures a simple installation, now Rockford has made it even more efficient by creating a layered packaging system that makes components easy to find in the order that you need them. Rockford has also produced a complete series of instructional videos for technicians to view either at rockfordfosgate.com or on Rockford's YouTube® channel.
For more information, including complete vehicle compatibility details, please visit Rockford Fosgate.
About Rockford Corporation
Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).
Polaris RZR Pro XP® is a registered trademark of Polaris Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-rolls-out-1500-watt-audio-kits-purpose-built-for-2019-polaris-rzr-pro-xp-301587283.html
SOURCE Rockford Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Patrick Industries Inc.Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Patrick Industries Inc.Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Patrick Industries Inc.Shs
|53,50
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEreignisreiche Woche mit überwiegend starkem Auftakt: Dow verliert zum Handelsschluss -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten den Montagshandel oberhalb der Nulllinie beenden. Die US-Märkte konnten sich am Montag nicht weiter erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten höher in die neue Woche.