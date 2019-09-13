Rockford Fosgate® Teams up with Can-Am® Off-Road to Offer Audio Roof for Can-Am® Maverick X3®

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, announces its new collaboration with Can-Am Off-Road to deliver an audio roof designed for high output premium sound without any loss of cabin space or vehicle performance.

The new Can-Am Audio Roof unveiled to dealers at the Club BRP event on September 10th in Las Vegas, Nevada will be available for purchase through Can-Am Off-Road dealerships and their website beginning September 25, 2019 at an MSRP of $2499.99.

"Our collaboration with Can-Am gave us the opportunity to give Side by Side consumers the experience that they're asking for," explained Bill Jackson, Rockford president and CEO. "It's clear to us that they want to enhance their journey by taking their music with them whether they're in the mud or racing through the forest. With this new roof they get a superior audio experience through a system that's purpose built for their vehicle."

The Can-Am Audio Roof (part #715004900) boasts an impressive 400-watt (RMS) amplifier pumping through four 8-inch full range speakers. Either the driver or passenger can pick the playlist by connecting their Bluetooth® device to the Rockford Fosgate source unit and flipping through their song list on the 2.7 inch color display. After dark, continue the adventure by creating a custom light show with the integrated multi-color RGB lighting. All these components are Element Ready™ and are housed in a roof designed to withstand the elements.

Can-Am Off-Road is a brand of Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada. For more information visit BRP.com

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a publicly traded company and manufactures its products under the brand Rockford Fosgate®.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockford-fosgate-teams-up-with-can-am-off-road-to-offer-audio-roof-for-can-am-maverick-x3-300917526.html

SOURCE Rockford Corporation