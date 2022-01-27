Rockley Photonics Announces Participation in NSF-Sponsored Center to Stream Healthcare in Place (C2SHIP) as an Industrial Member

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) ("Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has joined the Center to Stream Healthcare in Place (C2SHIP).

Funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), C2SHIP is a consortium of leading academic centers and industry partners with a mission to develop technologies and approaches for high-quality personalized healthcare delivered at home. Current participating academic centers in C2SHIP include the University of Arizona, Baylor College of Medicine, University of Southern California, the California Institute of Technology, and the University of Missouri.

In this collaboration, Rockley will target new applications for its multi-biomarker wearable sensing technologies. Rockley expects that its products will help satisfy the increasing demand to bring non-invasive remote monitoring solutions outside the clinic or hospital and to the home.

"One of the key goals of C2SHIP is accelerating the application of cutting-edge technologies to in-place patient care, while introducing students and fellows to new methods for improving remote patient care,” said Bijan Najafi, Ph.D., professor of surgery, director of clinical research at the division of vascular surgery, and director of C2SHIP at the Baylor College of Medicine. "We are pleased to welcome Rockley Photonics to C2SHIP as one of our industrial members. Rockley brings its exciting infrared spectrophotometer-on-a-chip technology to the Center, along with its cloud-enabled AI capabilities. Rockley’s approach and expertise are well aligned with the mission of C2SHIP, and we expect that its participation will help accelerate our efforts to take in-place remote monitoring to new heights.”

"We are truly pleased to join C2SHIP. The expansion of in-home care capabilities is a growing and vitally important priority across the board, for consumers, patients, loved ones, caregivers, and healthcare providers,” said Andrew Rickman, founder and chief executive officer of Rockley. "C2SHIP is a forward-looking collaborative initiative that offers an exciting opportunity for us to join forces with leading researchers and academics in healthcare. Our technology has the potential to create a new class of wearable monitoring capabilities, and we look forward to helping C2SHIP enhance the ability to provide new digital health insights and peace of mind to everyone involved.”

About C2SHIP

The mission of the Center to Stream Healthcare in Place (C2SHIP) is to engage academic and industrial partners in joint efforts that develop healthcare technologies for in-place care and accelerate innovation through multi-specialty collaborations. The Center's strategy is to emphasize fundamental investigations that provide an in-depth understanding of the core disciplines needed for personalized technology that promotes in-place care, to establish effective interactions with Center members to promote innovation capacity and accelerate technology transfer, and to promote collaborations with other existing centers to create multi-center innovative technology for the involved core disciplines. C2SHIP is part of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers (I/UCRC) program. For more information visit C2SHIP.org.

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Rockley’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, and assumptions regarding future events or performance. The words "accelerate,” "advance,” "allow,” "anticipate,” "believe,” "can,” "capability,” "continue,” "could,” "develop,” "enable,” "estimate,” "eventual,” "expand,” "expect,” "focus,” "forward,” "future,” "goal,” "intend,” "may,” "might,” "opportunity,” "outlook,” "plan,” "possible,” "position,” "potential,” "predict,” "project,” "realize,” "revolutionize,” "seem,” "should,” "trend,” "vision,” "will,” "would” or other terms that predict or indicate future events, trends, or expectations, and similar expressions or the negative of such expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words or terms does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: (a) the potential of Rockley’s sensing platform to provide real-time insights and clinical grade data about a variety of health conditions and monitor a variety of biomarkers from a wearable device; (b) the potential applications for Rockley’s sensing platform, products and technology; (c) the potential impact of the ability to miniaturize the monitoring of key biomarkers into a wearable device; (d) the expected demand for, and importance of, non-invasive remote monitoring solutions outside the clinic or hospital; (e) Rockley’s belief that its technology can create a new class of wearable monitoring capabilities and greater peace of mind for people who’d like meaningful insights into their health and well-being; (f) the expectation that Rockley’s technology, along with its cloud-enabled AI capabilities, will satisfy market demand for non-invasive remote health monitoring solutions; and (g) the anticipated and potential features, scope, goals, and benefits of the Company’s platform, products, and technology.

Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond Rockley’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Rockley’s ability to achieve customer acceptance and commercial production of its products and technology, including in a timely and cost-effective manner; (ii) Rockley’s ability to achieve customer design wins and convert memoranda of understanding and development contracts into production contracts; (iii) risks related to purchase orders, including the lack of long-term purchase commitments, the cancellation, reduction, delay, or other changes in customer purchase orders, and if and to the extent customers seek to enter into licensing arrangements in lieu of purchases; (iv) Rockley’s history of losses and need for additional capital and its ability to access additional financing to support its operations and execute on its business plan, as well as the risks associated therewith; (v) legal and regulatory risks; (vi) risks associated with its fabless manufacturing model and dependency on third-party suppliers; (vii) Rockley’s reliance on a few significant customers for a majority of its revenue and its ability to expand and diversify its customer base; (viii) Rockley’s financial performance; (ix) the impacts of COVID-19 on Rockley, its customers and suppliers, its target markets, and the global economy; (x) Rockley’s ability to successfully manage growth and its operations as a public company; (xi) fluctuations in Rockley’s stock price and Rockley’s ability to maintain the listing of its ordinary shares on the NYSE; (xii) Rockley’s ability to anticipate and respond to industry trends and customer requirements; (xiii) changes in the current and future markets in which Rockley is or may be engaged; (xiv) risks related to competition and intellectual property; (xv) market opportunity and demand for Rockley’s products and technology, as well as the customer products into which Rockley’s products and technology are incorporated; (xvi) risks related to international operations; (xvii) risks related to cybersecurity, privacy, and infrastructure; (xviii) risks related to financial and accounting matters; (xix) general economic, financial, political, and business conditions, both domestic and foreign; (xx) Rockley’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its recently completed business combination with SC Health Corporation; and (xxi) Rockley’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of strategic partnerships, as well as other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors” in Rockley’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and in other documents Rockley files with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on Rockley’s current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions and are not predictions of actual performance. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those discussed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Rockley will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Rockley does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005321/en/