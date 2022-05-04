Rockley Photonics Announces Shipment of VitalSpex™ Pro Biosensing Technology for Alcohol, Lactate, and Glucose Measurement

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced it has shipped its VitalSpex™ Pro technology for the non-invasive measurement of alcohol, glucose, and lactate to an early-access, tier-1 consumer wearables customer. The shipment of this advanced biomarker-sensing technology marks an important milestone in the progress of next-generation digital healthcare.

"Shipping the enhanced, higher-performance Pro version of our VitalSpex biosensing platform is an important step forward for the future of the digital health category,” said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley. "We believe that the ability to continuously monitor an expanded range of biomarkers will be a game-changer. Our customer’s ability to integrate our biosensing technology into smart wearables has the potential to transform health outcomes by enabling earlier detection of certain conditions and improving the management and treatment of illnesses such as hypertension, liver disease, or diabetes. With these advances, practitioners like Dr. David Klonoff, clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, increasingly understand that the important insights gained from continuously monitoring multiple biomarkers provide a holistic view of an individual’s health.”

Rockley intends to begin production of the Baseline version of its VitalSpex biosensing platform, which will measure biomarkers for blood oxygen, blood pressure, body hydration, core body temperature, heart rate, heart rate variation, and respiratory rate, in the second half of 2022. The Company plans to begin production of the Pro version of its VitalSpex biosensing platform in 2023, which will measure an extended range of biomarkers, including alcohol, glucose, and lactate.

More information about Rockley’s digital health monitoring solution is available here: https://rockleyphotonics.com/biomarker-sensing

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005702/en/