Rockley Photonics’ Biosensing Technology Enters Evaluation Phase by Leading Consumer Wearables Customer

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) ("Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that one of its tier-1 consumer wearables customers has begun an evaluation program using Rockley’s photonics-based sensing technology, which was recently shipped to the customer. Under the evaluation program, Rockley’s comprehensive non-invasive biomarker measurement solutions will be assessed for potential integration into the customer’s future wearable products. The tier-1 customer adds to Rockley’s growing list of global consumer electronics manufacturers to receive shipments of Rockley’s VitalSpex™ Pro technology, which is expected to enable the non-invasive measurement of alcohol, glucose, and lactate from a wrist-worn device.

Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley, said, "We are excited about entering this new phase of development — and about strengthening our relationship with one of the world’s leading consumer wearables companies. This evaluation program further demonstrates the immense potential of our biosensing platform, and it marks an important milestone in the road to integrating our non-invasive biomarker sensing into consumer devices. By working with this customer, and with other customers, our platform’s ability to deliver unique insights into a person’s health and well-being could potentially define the next generation of consumer health monitoring and help realize the goal of improving people’s health.”

The consumer wearables customer is one of twelve consumer electronics customers actively contracted with Rockley. By incorporating Rockley’s advanced biosensing technology, Rockley-powered wearable devices could enable the routine, near real-time, non-invasive monitoring of a wide range of biomarkers, including core body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen, body hydration, alcohol, lactate, and glucose, among others.

More information about Rockley’s digital health monitoring solution is available here: https://rockleyphotonics.com/biomarker-sensing

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005041/en/