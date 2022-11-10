Rockstar Energy Drink to “Fuel What’s Next” in New Ad Campaign with Actor Angus Cloud

What's next for Angus Cloud? Find out in the new ad spot, inspiring consumers to fuel new and unexpected adventures

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink taps brand partner and breakout actor Angus Cloud to star in the brand's new epic ad campaign "Fuel What's Next," championing the idea of what's possible if you follow your passions.

Dropping today, the long-form ad spot celebrates the journey with Angus as he unlocks his potential through new and unexpected adventures - all fueled by Rockstar Energy. The journey highlights one-of-a-kind experiences and passion points mutually loved by both Rockstar Energy and Angus, including motorsports, fashion, music, art, skateboarding and gaming, showing how to get the energy to fuel your own passions.

The 90-second film is full of hints and teasers, acting as a trailer for four upcoming IRL consumer experiences that include cameos from Rockstar Energy athletes and brand collaborations.

"This has been a dope journey with Rockstar Energy Drink so far. I've gotten to do things with them that I never thought possible... sharing my passions, some I've had since I was a kid and bringing them to life, it's been like a dream," said Angus Cloud. "What I learned is that anything is possible, you feel me? I'm excited for everyone to see what's to come and how to get involved, this is just the beginning ya'll."

The collaboration with Angus kicked off mid-October at the Formula Drift Finals, where Angus got an advanced driving lesson from Fredric Aasbo, three-time Formula Drift World Champion. Later this month, fans will discover they have something special in-store at ComplexCon, followed by a unique experience in December that taps into Angus' love of both art and skateboarding, with even more to come in 2023.

"What's next doesn't just happen, so we're excited to be working with Angus to show how Rockstar Energy can help you access what's possible and make it yours," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "The creative campaign showcases what the brand represents across all our consumer passion points."

The ad spot - created by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and directed by Romain Chassaing - will run through Q4 nationally across multiple platforms, including cable TV, streaming, digital and social placements as well as select billboards in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

To view the "Fuel What's Next" ad spot featuring Angus Cloud, please visit https://youtu.be/ASjjcXsa8og . And to find out what's next for Angus Cloud and Rockstar Energy, follow @RockstarEnergy.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

