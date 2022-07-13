Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 17:03:00

RockStep Capital Unveils New Brand Identity and Investment Strategy

HOUSTON, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RockStep Capital is proud to announce its organizational rebranding and repositioning of its investment strategy to include larger metropolitan markets.

Over the last 25 years, RockStep has built or acquired over 9 million square feet of malls and shopping centers, and currently has more than 7.5 million square feet of assets in its portfolio. With more investment properties on its radar, the company decided that now is the time to realign its brand identity with the path of growth they're already pursuing.

RockStep plans to partner with institutional investors to facilitate a move into larger market areas by continuing innovation and leveraging past successes—while retaining key elements that separate them from competitors. Inspired by an authentic heritage and a retailer's perspective, RockStep has the expertise and know-how to create modern, engaging community-centric destinations for generations to come.

As an investment firm, RockStep is performance-driven, growth-oriented and values-focused. Their acquisition decisions will be built upon those pillars, influencing their relationships with investors and tenants alike. RockStep is deeply committed to The RockStep Way, an industry-leading set of 25 principles that guide the company's operations and culture, day in and day out.

To learn more about RockStep Capital, and to receive insights on retail revitalization strategies and company investments, please visit www.rockstep.com and follow the company on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/rockstep-capital/.

About RockStep Capital

RockStep Capital is a privately held, full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment firm that owns and manages enclosed malls, open-air shopping centers and institutional third-party retail assets. We acquire and develop underperforming assets into relevant and vital properties. www.rockstep.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockstep-capital-unveils-new-brand-identity-and-investment-strategy-301585853.html

SOURCE RockStep Capital

