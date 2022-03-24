Rockville's First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center Now Accepting Tricare Military Insurance

Five acre Montgomery County campus launches program designed to treat military service members, veterans and their families behavioral health needs.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center is now admitting military service members, veterans and their families with Tricare Insurance at 19120 Muncaster Road, Rockville, MD 20855. The first of its kind Montgomery County facility offers an evidence-based inpatient treatment program that integrates addiction treatment, substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine service members, veterans and their families will benefit from a home-like feel in a rural environment where patients are fully supported on their path to recovery. A forward approach to treating addiction, PTSD, anxiety, survivors guilt/grief, depression, alcohol abuse and prescription medication abuse is facilitated by a qualified, experienced, and caring team of counselors, trauma therapists, nurses, clinical & medical professionals, case managers, and support staff trained in treating the conditions veterans are facing.

"We believe our service members face many barriers when seeking access to care. With this new program our goal is eliminate the number of hoops services members, veterans and their families have to jump through to receive treatment" said James Peters, The Valley founder. "We're proud to be the first residential treatment center in Montgomery County, MD to accept Tricare and open our doors to the military service community and their families."

Sixty-five percent of veterans who enter a treatment program report alcohol as the substance they most frequently misuse, which is almost double that of the general population. (Source)

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) estimates that between 37 and 50 percent of Afghanistan and Iraq War veterans are diagnosed with some form of mental health condition.

and Iraq War veterans are diagnosed with some form of mental health condition. An average of 20 veterans die from suicide every day.

About 8 out of 10 Vietnam veterans seeking PTSD treatment have issues with alcohol abuse.

The Valley's residential treatment programs are designed to cater to the veteran community; a serene therapeutic setting that is a comfortable, home-like environment versus an institutional setting, a quiet and relaxing environment. The program is rooted in empathy, compassion, mutual respect, preserving dignity and honor, unity, and providing continued support.

About The Valley:

The Valley is a residential rehabilitation center in Rockville nestled in a valley surrounded in a beautiful natural environment. Spread across five acres the center provides a restorative approach to treating addiction, where patients can relax, take a break from daily life, and build a meaningful path toward recovery.Each of the homes have fully stocked kitchens, private bathrooms, common areas, a swimming pool, decks/patios, fully furnished bedrooms with flat screen televisions, game systems and steaming services, and 24/7 supervision and security. The Valley accepts most forms of insurance including Tricare and offers flexible payment options. If you are in need of treatment or think you might need help, call 301-355-7455

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rockvilles-first-privately-operated-residential-addiction-treatment-center-now-accepting-tricare-military-insurance-301510154.html

SOURCE The Valley