Rockwell Automation Authorizes Additional $1 Bln Share Repurchase, Declares Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), a provider of industrial automation and digital transformation technologies, on Tuesday announced that its board of directors authorized the company to spend up to an additional $1 billion to repurchase shares of its common stock.

The authorization is in addition to the $1 billion share repurchase program approved on September 5, 2024, under which approximately $215 million remained available as of May 31.

The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share.

The dividend will be paid on September 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17.

Rockwell Automation closed trading 1.95% higher at $460.47 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock is trading 0.18% lesser at $459.63.