Rockwell Automation Aktie
WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091
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04.08.2026 15:15:50
Rockwell Automation Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Up 4.7% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of $12.72 to $13.02 per share and adjusted earnings of $13.00 to $13.30 per share on net sales and organic sales growth of 7.5 to 9.5 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings of $11.88 to $12.48 per share and adjusted earnings of $12.50 to $13.10 per share on net sales and organic sales growth of 5 to 9 percent.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ROK is trading on the NYSE at $458.00, down $22.49 or 4.68 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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