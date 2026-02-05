Rockwell Automation Aktie

Rockwell Automation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091

05.02.2026 13:53:20

Rockwell Automation Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Shares Up 6.8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of $10.75 to $11.55 per share and adjusted earnings of $11.40 to $12.20 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of $10.40 to $11.40 per share and adjusted earnings of $11.20 to $12.20 per share.

Meanwhile, the company continues to projects sales growth of 3 to 7 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $12.02 per share on revenue growth of 6.10 percent to $8.85 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Customers continue to invest in automation, digital transformation, and productivity, and Rockwell is uniquely positioned to help accelerate their Factory of the Future initiatives," said Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, ROK is trading on the NYSE at $401.12, up $29.14 or 6.77 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rockwell Automation Inc. 351,00 2,21% Rockwell Automation Inc.

