Rockwell Automation Aktie

WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091

06.11.2025 14:27:13

Rockwell Automation Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of $10.40 to $11.40 per share and adjusted earnings of $11.20 to $12.20 per share on sales growth of 3 to 7 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 6 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.48 per share on revenue growth of 6.76 percent to $8.78 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Last week, the Board of Directors declared a 5 percent higher quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 10, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 17, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

