Rockwell Automation Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of $10.40 to $11.40 per share and adjusted earnings of $11.20 to $12.20 per share on sales growth of 3 to 7 percent, with organic sales growth of 2 to 6 percent.
On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $11.48 per share on revenue growth of 6.76 percent to $8.78 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Last week, the Board of Directors declared a 5 percent higher quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable Dec. 10, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 17, 2025.
