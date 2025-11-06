Rockwell Automation Aktie
Rockwell Automation Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4
(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $138 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $377 million or $3.34 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $2.316 billion from $2.035 billion last year.
Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $138 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.316 Bln vs. $2.035 Bln last year.
