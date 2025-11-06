Rockwell Automation Aktie

WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091

06.11.2025 13:10:51

Rockwell Automation Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $138 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $240 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $377 million or $3.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $2.316 billion from $2.035 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $138 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.316 Bln vs. $2.035 Bln last year.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rockwell Automation Inc. 321,10 2,82% Rockwell Automation Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

