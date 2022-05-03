|
03.05.2022 13:24:19
Rockwell Automation Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $53.9 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $415.0 million, or $3.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.5 million or $1.66 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.81 billion from $1.78 billion last year.
Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $53.9 Mln. vs. $415.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $3.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $9.20 - $9.80
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rockwell Automation Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rockwell Automation Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rockwell Automation Inc.
|204,75
|-16,12%