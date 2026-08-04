Rockwell Automation Aktie

Rockwell Automation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091

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04.08.2026 13:15:55

Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $408 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $2.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $391 million or $3.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $2.313 billion from $2.144 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $408 Mln. vs. $295 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.65 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $2.313 Bln vs. $2.144 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.00 To $ 13.30

Updated Guidance for the year 2026 Reported sales growth:7.5% - 9.5%

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