27.07.2022 13:28:52
Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $297.9M, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $271.3 million, or $2.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311.1 million or $2.66 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $1.97 billion from $1.85 billion last year.
Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $297.9M. vs. $271.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.55 vs. $2.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.39 -Revenue (Q3): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.30 - $9.70
