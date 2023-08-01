Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $400.2 million, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $297.9 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $349.1 million or $3.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $2.24 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $400.2 Mln. vs. $297.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.45 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.17 -Revenue (Q3): $2.24 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 - $12.10