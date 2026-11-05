Rockwell Automation Aktie
WKN: 903978 / ISIN: US7739031091
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05.11.2026 13:27:14
Rockwell Automation Inc. Q4 Income Climbs
(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $346 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $138 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $3.88 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $2.332 billion from $2.316 billion last year.
Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $346 Mln. vs. $138 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.11 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.332 Bln vs. $2.316 Bln last year.
For the fiscal Year 2027, Outlook for sales growth is expected between 4.5% - 7.5% and adjusted EPS is expected between $14.50 - $15.50.
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