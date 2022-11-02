Rockwell Automation Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $338.9M, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $78.5M, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $353.8 million or $3.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.7% to $2.13 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $338.9M. vs. $78.5M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.91 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.97 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year.