Rockwell, Cognite Join Hands To Develop Unified, Edge-to-cloud Industrial Data Hub Offering

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), an automation firm, and Cognite, an industrial SaaS company, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to develop a unified, edge-to-cloud industrial data hub offering for the manufacturing industry.

"The partnership combines Rockwell's FactoryTalk software offering of next-generation edge connectivity to plant assets, operations management applications, and industry-tailored analytics with Cognite's leading Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion, to create an industrial data hub ready for enterprise-wide scaling," the companies said in a statement.

The collaboration allows Rockwell to leverage Cognite Data Fusion to further boost the value of data and advance digital innovation in manufacturing.