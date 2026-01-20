Rockwell Medical Aktie

WKN: 916118 / ISIN: US7743741024

20.01.2026 15:11:13

Rockwell Surges Despite Preliminary Revenue Slip Q4 And FY2025

(RTTNews) - Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI), a health care company that distributes hemodialysis products, reported preliminary financial results showing a decline in revenue in the fourth quarter and full year 2025 compared to the year-ago period. However, gross margin improved.

Despite the mixed news, RMTI is surging 24.31%, at $1.17 in the premarket.

For the fourth quarter, Rockwell expects net sales of approximately $18.6 million, down from $24.7 million reported in the prior year.

For the full-year 2025, the expected net sales are approximately $69.5 million, lower than the $101.5 million reported a year ago.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter increased to approximately 22% from 15% in the prior year.

As of December 2025, Rockwell held cash, cash equivalents, and investments available-for-sale are expected to increase to approximately $25 million.

"As we look to 2026, we are focused on three main areas: revenue growth, increased profitability, and portfolio diversification," said Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and CEO of Rockwell Medical.

RMTI closed Friday's trade at $0.95,up 0.75%.

