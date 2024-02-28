|
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 05 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
28 February 2024
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 21 – 27 February 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|25,000
|53,904,698
|21 February 2024
|2,700
|2,239.36
|6,046,272
|22 February 2024
|2,000
|2,248.62
|4,497,240
|23 February 2024
|2,000
|2,258.07
|4,516,140
|26 February 2024
|2,000
|2,231.99
|4,463,980
|27 February 2024
|2,000
|2,215.90
|4,431,800
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|35,700
|77,860,130
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 85,988 B shares corresponding to 0.40 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 21 – 27 February 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
